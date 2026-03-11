Yakuza Creator’s Next Game Looks Great (and You May Never Get to Play It)

The current gaming market is full of impressive titles, but the current state of the industry also means there are plenty of great-sounding games that have never gotten the chance to make it into the hands of players. Sometimes, development just doesn’t come together, or finances fall through at a crucial junction in the production process. Unfortunately, one of the more exciting games teased at last year’s Game Awards is now at risk of suffering from that latter fate. Helmed by one of the primary creators of the Yakuza series for Sega, Nagoshi Studio debuted the trailer for Gang of Dragon at the event last year.

The game’s cinematic approach and hard-hitting action looked like a perfect modern addition to the crime genre, especially as the Yakuza series fully embraces the wackier side of the worldbuilding to enjoyable (but tonally distinct) effect. The major company backing the game’s development has announced its hesitation with continuing to prop up production, though, leaving the game with only a few months to find a new financier. If Nagoshi Studio isn’t able to find money to complete the game that’s already been in development for years, then all that potential may fall by the wayside.

Gang Of Dragon’s Development Is Being Cut Off By NetEase

Image courtesy of Nagoshi Studio

Nagoshi Studio is looking at a possible premature closure if they can’t find new backers for their upcoming game, Gang of Dragon. Founded by Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi, Gang of Dragon is meant to be the studio’s debut game. The crime thriller is set in Tokyo and stars Ma Dong-Seok, a famous South Korean movie star who global audiences might recognize from films like Train to Busan and The Eternals. The game seems to be heavily influenced by the Yakuza series, with a similar approach to combat and city exploration at the core of the experience. Gang of Dragon seems to be specifically pulling from the earlier games in particular, which blended intense character drama with hard-hitting action set-pieces. The game was teased at The Game Awards 2025, with a trailer highlighting a focus on hard-hitting action and a compelling crime narrative.

However, it’s now possible that the game will never see the light of day. Nagoshi Studio has been financed by NetEase, which is one of the biggest companies in modern gaming. However, it’s been reported by Bloomberg that the company has decided to pull funding after learning that the game still required over $44 million to be completed. The studio has until May of this year to find a new source of financing to complete the game and retain the rights to the project. It’s a big blow to Nagoshi Studio, which has been working on the game for years now. It’s also a potentially heartbreaking turn for fans of the Yakuza series, who had a lot to be excited about with this new title.

It’d Be A Shame If Gamers Never Got To Play Gang Of Dragon

Image courtesy of Nagoshi Studio

The trailer for Gang of Dragon highlighted a game that looked like a return to the more dramatic days of Yakuza‘s past. While the modern iterations of the franchise have been delightfully over the top and incredibly engaging, they’ve also embraced a wackier tone than some of the harder-hitting crime dramas that made the series so popular to begin with. Gang of Dragon seemed to be a return to those earlier days, with a more grisly edge, as evidenced by plenty of blood being spilled in the Game Awards trailer. The trailer also promised plenty of hard-hitting action, ranging from fist fights and sword duels to car chases and shoot-outs. The action that has been teased depicts a lot of bone-crunching combat and teases a massive version of Tokyo for players to explore, hinting at an ambition that makes the game a particularly exciting prospect for fans of the Yakuza series.

Especially alongside other upcoming crime-centric action games like Grand Theft Auto 6, Gang of Dragon looks like a genuine peer to those hits and a potential fresh start for a great video game creator. However, NetEase is only one of the major publishers that seem to be okay with shutting down games mid-production. They also shut down Ouka Studio in 2024. This also comes on the heels of the news that fellow giant company Tencent was a major financial backer behind Highguard, and their decision to pull support was a major reason why that game has already been shuttered. Gang of Dragon at least has a few months to try and find new backers, which could hopefully help salvage the development and keep Gang of Dragon alive. If not, then the game will go down as a big lost opportunity from one of the developers behind a genuinely classic 21st-century series.