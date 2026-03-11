All Pokemon Locked Behind Pokopia’s Palette Town (& How to Get Them)

Pokemon Pokopia is a truly massive game with plenty for players to explore. The main story takes place across 4 major biomes. And then, there’s the 5th sandbox area of Palette Town. This region doesn’t become fully unlocked until you’re a good few hours into the main story. However, many key Pokopia features are only accessible in Paltte Town. This includes some multiplayer features, including GameShare. Because it’s not essential to the main story, many players are saving Palette Town for later. But certain Pokemon can only be encountered here.

Palette Town (a reference to the original Kanto Pallet Town) is located on the far edge of the Withered Wasteland biome. While you can go there early on in the game, you’ll get a warning unless you’ve progressed to the point where you unlock Link Play. Once you have full access to Palette Town, it becomes your personal sandbox for solo or multiplayer adventures. But there are also a few Pokemon that only spawn in Palette Town. And that means you’ll need to spend some time in this biome if you want to complete your Pokemon Pokopia dex.

How To Tell If a Certain Pokemon Only Spawns in a Specific Biome in Pokemon Pokopia

Some Pokemon only spawn in certain habitats if you place them in a specific biome. Ask me how I know. (It’s from waiting days for Pichu to spawn on Bleak Beach only to realize it was never going to happen.) Generally, if a Pokemon will only spawn in a habitat if placed in a specific area, that area will be listed in your Habitat Dex. This will be true even if no other hint information is available. So, this is a good way to tell whether a certain habitat will spawn a special Pokemon in Palette town.

To check, simply open up your Habitat Dex and scroll over the Pokemon silhouettes or question marks for those Pokemon you still haven’t found. If Area is listed, with a specific region next to it, that means that you need to set up that habitat in a certain biome in order to spawn that Pokemon. Keep in mind that some Pokemon can appear in many different habitats, so just because a Pokemon spawns in Tall Hydrated Grass in Palette Town doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t get it elsewhere.

All Pokemon That Are Only Available in Palette Town Habitats

First and foremost, for my fellow Eevee fans: Eevee and its evolutions are only available in Palette Town. However, they work a bit differently, as you’ll need to complete Special Challenges to attract them. So, I’m going to break down getting Eevee and co in a separate subheading below. First, let’s tackle the Pokemon that spawn in traditional habitats, but only if they’re placed in Palette Town. For ease of browsing, I’m listing them in alphabetical order.

Cramorant

This bird-type Pokemon spawns in the Hydrated Tall Grass habitat. However, it will only do so if you set that habitat up in Palette Town. So, pull up some tall grass next to a pond in Palette town to add this critter to your dex.

Mawile

Dark-type Mawile spawns in the Working the Register habitat, but only if placed in Palette Town. So, set up 2 counters and a cash register in Palette Town. All of these items are available through crafting recipes, so they should be fairly easy to make. For this to register as the Working the Register habitat, make sure that the cash register is connected to electricity. Then, you’ll be able to encounter Mawile.

Munchlax

You’ll meet Mosslax in Bleak Beach, but the non-variant forms of both Munchlax and Snorlax will only spawn in Palette Town. They have a specific habitat all their own, the “Tree-shaded Snoozing Snorlax” habitat. This requires placing a Naptime Bed item under a large tree. The Naptime Bed is a Large Relic, which means you’ll need to find Large Relics by punching glowing blocks. Then, have them appraised by Professor Tangrowth, and eventually, you’ll get this Snorlax-shaped bed.

To get both Pokemon, you’ll need to have this empty habitat in Palette Town twice. You can reuse the same Naptime Bed if you move whichever Pokemon spawns first into a house, leaving the old habitat open again. Snorlax also spawns in an additional habitat, as indicated below, so you could also try to get it that way.

Pikachu (Normal Variant)

The ghostly Peakychu variant will make your acquaintance in Bleak Beach. But if you want an OG Pikachu in Pokopia, you can only get one in Palette Town. To get Pikachu, set up the Picnic Set habitat in Palette Town. This requires 2 chairs, a table, and a picnic set. You can craft all of these items at a workbench.

Rowlet

Rowlet spawns in the Fesh Veggie Field habitat, but only in Palette Town. So, plant a field of 8 veggies somewhere in your sandbox area, and a Rowlet will eventually spawn. The type of veggie doesn’t matter, but be sure that you line them up in 2 rows of 4 to properly create the habitat.

Snorlax (Normal Variant)

Your standard, non-Moss-covered Snorlax spawns in 2 different habitats. But both of them must be placed in Palette Town to attract the Pokemon. The first is the Tree-shaded Snoozing Snorlax habitat that also attracts Munchlax.

The second is the Good Old-fashioned Antiques habitat. This setup requires quite a few rare items, including an Antique Bed, Antique Dresser, Antique Chair, and Antique Closet. These items are tricky to come by, but you’ll unlock the ability to buy their recipes once you reach Environment Level 5 in Palette Town.

Vikavolt

This Grubbin evolution spawns in the Tree-shaded Flower Bed Habitat in Palette Town. To get one, place 4 flower beds under a tall tree and wait. It’s a rare spawn, so it may take a while.

Weezing

Koffing’s evolved form spawns in 2 different habitats, but only in Palette Town. You’ll need to create either the tricky Good Old-Fashioned antiques (see Snorlax above) or the much simpler Trash Collection Site habitat to spawn this Pokemon.

Weezing is more rare at the Trash Collection Site, but the materials are much easier to get. This habitat requires a trash can, a pile of trash, and a sign.

How to Get Every Eeveelution in Pokemon Pokopia

Eevee is special with its multiple branching evolutions. And in Pokopia, it’s special because there’s only one way to get it and its evolved forms. When you visit Palette Town for the first time after officially unlocking it, you’ll meet Eevee by the Pokemon Center. Your new friend will ask for help finding all of its buddies. Each Eeveelution requires a specific habitat, which you can only build after completing a special Palette Town mission. These missions give you the food items you’ll need to create each habitat. Here’s how to get each one.

Eevee

Meet Eevee after entering Palette Town, following Professor Tangrowth’s suggestion to go check out the area. It will ask you to help find its friends. To meet them all, you’ll have to complete the Special Challenges available at the Palette Town PC next to the run-down Pokemon Center there.

Espeon

Finding Espeon requires the Elegant Daytime Treats habitat. To craft this, you’ll need to complete the “Get a Pokemon Housemate” Special Challenge. Simply invite any Pokemon to move into your Palette Town home (claim it with a Ditto Flag first). Then, you’ll obtain an Afternoon Tea Set you can use to set up Espeon’s habitat. It will only spawn during the day.

Flareon

Flareon’s home of choice is the Burning-Hot Spice habitat. To set this up, you’ll need to obtain a Pizza (complete with hot sauce). This item can only be obtained by completing the Build Lots of Stuff! Special Mission, which requires you to build 15 different structures in Palette Town. Smaller builds like huts or windmills can help speed this along.

Glaceon

To meet Glaceon in Pokemon Pokopia, you need to set up its Chilly Shaved Ice habitat. Doing this requires completing the Make It Easier to Get Around! Special Challenge. This will reward you with Shaved Ice, which you can use to set up Glaceon’s habitat. But it won’t be easy. You’ll need to set up 5 different lifts, which each require those special Tinkagears to build.

Jolteon

Eevee’s electric-type evolution requires the special Friend Potatoes dish for its Electrifying Potatoes habitat. To get this item, you’ll need to complete the Power Machines with Electricity! Special Challenge. That means setting up 50 different machines and powering them with electricity. This can sound daunthing, but thankfully, streetlights count as machines. So, line a few of those walkways you’ll build to meet Umbreon with streetlamps and you’ll soon be in business.

Leafeon

This grass-type Eeveelution requires the special Leafy Greens Sandwich habitat. To obtain the sandwiches you need to set this up, you must complete Palette Town’s Grow Lots of Veggies! Special Challenge. This requires growing 50 different veggies in Palette Town. You can set up a few garden beds (multi-task and turn one of them into Rowlet’s habitat) and then wait for the veggies to grow. Or, find a grass-type Pokemon with the Grow speciality to speed things up a bit.

Sylveon

Sylveon will only appear in the Ribbon Cake habitat in Palette Town. Getting the Ribbon Cake required for this habitat means ticking off the Find More Pokemon! Special Challenge from the Palette Town PC. Once you do, you’ll be able to set up Sylveon’s habitat.

Umbreon

Getting Umbreon requires the Dark-Chocolate Cookies Habitat. To obtain the plate of cookies required to set up this space, you have to finish the Make Roads! Special Challenge. This requires placing 300 bits of road in Palette Town. I suggest doing a nice remodel of the area to make this happen.

Vaporeon

To get Vaporeon, you need to create its Boundless Blue Beverage habitat in Palette Town. Doing so requires ticking off the Different Kinds of Flowers in Bloom! Special Challenge to obtain the Soda Float. Plant and fully grow 12 different flowers in Palette Town to make this happen. Unlocking Leafeon first can speed things up, as this Eeveelution can grow plants extra quickly.

