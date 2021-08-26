Did the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Just Tease the Final DLC Character?

✖

Did Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai just tease the final DLC character? Probably not, but some Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players think that's exactly what Sakurai recently did on Twitter this week. iI you don't follow Sakurai on Twitter, all you need to know is he posts a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate image every day. This week, one of these images was a Terminator 2 reference, or more specifically, August 23rd's image was a reference to Ken, underneath lava, giving a thumbs up, which happens at the end of the movie. It's a famous scene, and one 2016's DOOM reboot pays homage to.

In the reboot, if Doomguy, the main playable character, stands in the lava for too long, he'll eventually submerge and die, but before this happens, he will give a thumbs up. And this is why some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans think this is a nod and wink at Doomguy being the final DLC character.

While there's no denying this is a Terminator 2 reference, to stretch it to being a Doomguy hint is exactly that, a stretch. In fact, it's a huge stretch, if not purely because Sakurai doesn't tease fans like this. That said, where there's a possibility, there's hope, which is exactly what some fans of the platform fighter and the demon slayer are currently clinging onto.

Right now, there haven't been any rumors or leaks pointing towards Doomguy being the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character, but there have hardly been any Smash rumors and leaks in the first place. In other words, this isn't enough to discredit the possibility that the demon slayer will be the game's final DLC character. If this does happen, a lot of fans will be over the moon, as Doomguy -- alongside the likes of Sora, Crash Bandicoot, Waluigi, and a few others -- has been at the top of the DLC wishlist of many since the game was released.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling and the critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here. In the most recent and related news, a DLC character hopeful was recently, and seemingly, deconfirmed.