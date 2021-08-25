Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Seemingly Deconfirms DLC Character Hopeful

✖

Nintendo has seemingly deconfirmed a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC hopeful. The latest Super Smash Bros. game is set to gets its final DLC character later this year. When exactly, and who it will be, remains to be seen, but Nintendo fans can cross off Travis Touchdown from the list of potential characters. The protagonist of the No More Heroes series is already in the game as a Mii costume, and now the series has spirits as well, all but confirming he will not be the game's final DLC character.

The confirmation comes after word that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is celebrating this week's release of No More Heroes 3 with special new spirits. More specifically, Nintendo has announced that a new No More Heroes 3 Spirit Board is being added on August 27 and will be available until August 30, or in other words, from the release day of No More Heroes 3 up until three days after this release.

Again, this doesn't explicitly and outright confirm Travis Touchdown won't be added as a DLC character, but it's as close of confirmation as you're going to get, and it's enough to have fans of the character disappointed in the replies to the tweet above. While Travis Touchdown doesn't boast as many fans as other DLC hopefuls like Crash Bandicoot, Sora, and Master Chief, the fans he and the series do have, are quite passionate.

As you would expect, Nintendo hasn't touched any of this speculation with any type of comment or clarification. There's no reason to expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed Nintendo Switch exclusive -- including the latest good news from creative director Masahiro Sakurai -- click here.