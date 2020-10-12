Super Smash Bros. x Among Us Fan Art Combines Fighters with Crewmates

✖

Among Us has become a major success over the last few months, and that's led to a plethora of fan art, including several mash-ups. Artist @Kocakup on Twitter decided to take the simple Crewmate design and combine it with the fighters from Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. franchise. The artist has lovingly recreated every fighter in the game so far, which is a truly impressive accomplishment. There's an incredible attention to detail, which is surprising given the limitations of the Crewmate design; fans shouldn't have a hard time discerning which character is which! The full group can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Interestingly enough, the fighters in the above image are placed in the same order they appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's character selection screen. The artist even took things a step farther, creating a Crewmate to represent the Random selection icon! It's a very neat detail, and fans can consult the selection screen if they might be struggling to identify any of the above Crewmates!

While the image does feature every fighter in the game so far, there is technically one character missing: the newly revealed Steve, from Minecraft. According to @Kocakup, the fighter will be added to the group on October 13th, the same day that the fighter will release for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. There are still four fighters left in the game's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC, but it remains to be seen whether or not @Kocakup plans to create Among Us versions of those characters when they get announced, as well. Those interested in supporting the artist's work can find their Ko-fi account right here.

This is a really fun mash-up, but unfortunately, Among Us is not available on Nintendo Switch, or any other console, for that matter. Following the game's explosion in popularity, developer InnerSloth has been looking for ways to bring the game to consoles, but it remains to be seen which platforms, if any, the title will be ported to.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Among Us? What do you think of the Super Smash Bros. mash-up art? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!