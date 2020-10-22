Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Changes Steve's Controversial Win Screen

✖

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 9.0.1 update has been released on Nintendo Switch. While the newest version of the game has brought about a number of changes to Minecraft's Steve, there is one alteration that the company did not list in its official patch notes: a change to the character's win screen. When the new character debuted last week, many players immediately noticed a piece of meat from Minecraft that appeared in a position that could seem a bit... suggestive. As part of the game's 9.0.1 update, it seems that Nintendo has quietly removed the meat from the win screen. The before and after images can be seen in the Tweet from @Nintendeal, embedded below.

The change in the image just goes to show that developers are often keenly aware of the discourse online, even if they aren't always eager to address it publicly. Images of Steve's win screen appeared across the internet shortly after last week's update went live, and it became the source of a number of jokes, as a result. Clearly, this caught Nintendo's attention, and led to some interesting conversations between the company, director Masahiro Sakurai, and the rest of the game's development team! If fans are lucky, perhaps Sakurai will share some behind-the-scenes details about the change during the next video presentation about the game!

In addition to the change to the character's win screen, update 9.0.1 also fixed a less humorous glitch, which was causing players to fall through platforms after destroying blocks created by Steve in a specific order. While some might be disappointed to see the removal of the meat from Steve's win screen just for the humor factor, it seems that many more players will be happy to see that they won't be falling through platforms again in the near future! Now that the change has been made, players can more accurately plan for Steve's strengths and weaknesses.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

