Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Remain Hopeful That Doomguy Will Be Final DLC Fighter

With only one DLC fighter left to join the roster in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, many fans are hoping that Doomguy will be the game's final addition. Over the years, Doomguy, who is the titular character from Bethesda's DOOM series, has been one of the most requested additions to the fighting game. And in the wake of today's latest stream showing off more of Kazuya from Tekken in Smash Ultimate, a lot of fans still believe that Doomguy stands a chance to show up.

The main reason for this belief stems from the fact that Doomguy hasn't yet been "deconfirmed", at least in the normal sense. For the longest time, many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans have assumed that any Mii Fighter costumes that come to the game that are based on other franchises automatically disqualifies certain characters from then appearing as an actual fighter. For instance, today's new Mii Fighter costume reveals were Dante from Devil May Cry, Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia, and the Dragonborn from Skyrim. As such, all three of these characters are no longer expected to be joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster as a DLC fighter as there is no precedent to suggest otherwise.

With this in mind, a large number of fans took heart today after seeing that Doomguy still hasn't been given the Mii Fighter treatment. Because of this, there is a belief that he could still end up becoming the 11th and final DLC character that joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While game director Masahiro Sakurai said that it would take a bit longer until the final character for the Ultimate is revealed, their arrival in-game will still take place before 2021 has concluded.

