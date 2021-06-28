Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Stresses That DLC Is Ending After Current Fighters Pass

Nintendo and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai held a new presentation this morning to show off footage of the game's upcoming DLC fighter Kazuya, who comes from the Tekken series. While the majority of this stream focused on nothing but Kazuya and how he will play, Sakurai did take a moment at the end of the showcase to stress that DLC for the game will not be continuing after current plans have been met.

In the final moments of today's "Mr. Sakurai Presents" showcase, the titular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director reflected on the work that has been done on this series dating back to the entries for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. In the process, he also made clear that the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be the final one that is going to be coming to the mega-popular fighting game. "I've been working on this for a long time. You could call it my life's work. But finally, the next DLC fighter will be the last one," Sakurai said clearly. "There won't be any more after that."

Speaking more to this ensuing DLC character that will be joining the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai said that it will be "a while" before Nintendo reveals who the final character in the game will be. Still, he did stress that the release of this fighter will still be happening before the end of 2021.

It's a bit interesting to see Sakurai stress so staunchly that Fighters Pass 2 will be the end of support for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, at least in regard to paid DLC. Some fans have theorized in recent months that a third Fighters Pass could be in the works as well and would be announced at some point in the future. However, according to what Sakurai has said today, fans are probably better off dashing those hopes right now.

