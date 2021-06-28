In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo announced during E3 2021 that the Tekken franchise's Kazuya Mishima would officially join the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the latest and greatest DLC fighter. While a release date for the Kazuya DLC had not previously been announced, Super Smash Bros. series director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that he will be joining the popular video game tomorrow, June 29th, in addition to showing off far more of the fighter than we had seen before.

The Challenger Pack 10 DLC, of which Kazuya is included, features a new Mishima Dojo stage as well as a selection of 39 music tracks from the Tekken franchise. The Challenger Pack itself is part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which includes Min Min, Steve and Alex, Sephiroth, and Pyra/Mythra. Challenger Pack 10 can be purchased separately for $5.99 or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 can be purchased for $29.99.

The ice-cold heir of the Mishima bloodline is yours to control when Kazuya releases as a DLC Fighter for #SmashBrosUltimate on 6/29! Purchase Fighters Pass Vol. 2 to receive the fighter immediately after release: https://t.co/hACGjPqS1V pic.twitter.com/hnXeqZtUR1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 28, 2021

According to Nintendo, Kazuya's classic moves from the Tekken franchise largely translate to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the decision was made to use his Devil's Power -- which transforms him into a winged demon -- in order to grant him midair jumps, smash attacks, and special moves. The video also shows off what Kirby looks like after eating Kazuya, and, well, it is both a bit terrifying and adorable in equal measure.

As noted above, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is officially set to add Kazuya Mishima as the latest DLC fighter for the popular video game tomorrow, June 29th. At this point, there remains one final DLC fighter to be revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Sakurai has stressed that character, whatever it might be, will be the final one for the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Kazuya in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate so far? Are you excited to play him for yourself soon? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!