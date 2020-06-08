Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Want Twintelle in the Game
At some point this month, Nintendo will reveal the latest DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The character will originate from the Nintendo Switch game ARMS, but the company has yet to reveal exactly which character it will be. A rumor regarding Spring Man has recently been debunked, so it seems it could be just about anyone from the fighting game. Many fans, however, are hoping to see Twintelle join the game. The character has been a fan favorite since she was first revealed, and many fans have pointed out that the game does not have another Black character, outside of variants for the Inkling and Villager. Time will tell if fans get their wish!
The ARMS character will be Twintelle— 42Kmi.com #BlackLivesMatter (@42Kmi) June 7, 2020
I'll say it again, if the ARMS Smash DLC character isn't Twintelle, then what is even the point?— Lunar 💫 (@Lunar_Odyssey) June 7, 2020
Im hoping its Twintelle cause Nintendo noticed how huge she is(no pun lol). They were suprised with how popular she became. Many people cared about Arms because of Twintelle lol. Plus being the most popular from Arms and being a woman of color would make her inclusion important— Wii Twerk Trainer 🐈🐝 (@WiiTwerkTrainer) June 7, 2020
If Min-Min or Twintelle or any character that's a Spirit becomes a Fighter, then Shantae is actually possible.— James Lopez (@SmashUniversal) June 7, 2020
Super Smash Bros is lacking in diversity, as there is no Black characters in smash. only alts for Inking and Villager. A least one black character could go a long way. Elma, Twintelle, Adam Hunter, Barret or Mr sandman from Punch out!! would be amazing— Cody_Salisbury (@CodySalisbury3) June 7, 2020
Twintelle stans! We’re popping the BIGGEST bottles when Twintelle gets announced for Smash this month!! pic.twitter.com/ZC38bEN8xU— Ki’ichkelem (@Rogue_Of_Mind) June 1, 2020
if the arms rep in the upcoming smash dlc is twintelle, I will literally buy a switch and a copy of smash for her
you can quote me on this— stan of green gables (@notverybased) June 1, 2020
I'd love it to be Twintelle but let's be honest, it's gonna be Ribbon Girl and Spring Man. They were the launch characters and there's one for each gender, which seems to be something Smash has really been pushing for wherever possible.— Corona MacGuinness (@starwingcorona) June 2, 2020
