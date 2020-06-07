Nintendo Shuts Down Latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Rumor

✖

Sometime this month, Nintendo will pull back the curtain on a new DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The character will be a representative from the game ARMS, but Nintendo has not yet revealed any further information, as of this writing. Despite this, some Smash fans thought that they had discovered the identity of that rep. On the official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate website, there is a page featuring the game's various Amiibo. Visitors noticed an open slot between "Sonic" and "Toon Link," and assumed Nintendo might be leaving an opening for a character that would slot in alphabetically: Spring Man. Nintendo has dashed these rumors, however, as the page has been updated to include "Squirtle."

It should be noted that this does not necessarily prove that Spring Man won't be the DLC fighter. When it comes to ARMS, Spring Man might be the game's most recognizable character. That said, Spring Man already appears in Smash Ultimate as an assist trophy, so fighters like Ribbon Girl, Twintelle, or Lola Pop might be a bit more likely. Twintelle in particular has been a favorite since she was first revealed for ARMS, inspiring a plethora of art and cosplay.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans are constantly searching for hints about what might come next for the game. It's gotten so bad that director Masahiro Sakurai has stopped talking publicly about games that he's playing, lest fans assume it's some kind of hint about what might be on the way. The game will receive at least five more DLC fighters over the next year or so; as such, it seems that Nintendo fans can expect to see this level of speculation for a long time to come!

Regardless of which character Nintendo selects from ARMS, fans should know who to expect shortly. The reveal is set for June, and while a number of industry events and announcements have been postponed in recognition of the worldwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, there has been no indication from Nintendo that a delay will be coming.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Which fighter from ARMS would you like to see appear in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.