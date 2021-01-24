Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mod Adds Kingdom Hearts' Sora

You might recall rumors late last year about a possible addition of Kingdom Hearts protagonist Sora to the popular Nintendo fighting video game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that seemed fairly meaty thanks to some convincing assets. As it turns out, that was actually taken from a mod by modder Mastaklo, and the mod itself is now out and available to anyone that subscribes to the modder's Patreon. If you just want to see the Sora mod in action, the modder has helpfully shared a little gameplay showcase, which you can check out above, that shows off what to expect.

Sora, if you are somehow not familiar, has been a fan-favorite request for an additional fighter for years at this point. There's never been any serious indication that he would ever come to the title, of course, but Square Enix's continued collaboration with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the form of Cloud Strife and Sephiroth DLC fighters continues to feed rumors that even more could be on the way.

As for the mod, the Sora model looks pretty good in action and uses the moveset of Shulk, an already existing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter. This is in part also how folks ultimately determined that the Sora DLC rumors were a bunch of malarkey last year; an animated stance of Sora's was expressly identical to Shulk because, as noted above, it was actually from this mod.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for Nintendo Switch. The latest and greatest DLC fighter for the title, Sephiroth, was released in late December. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right here.

[H/T Dexerto]