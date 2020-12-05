Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Leak Seemingly Debunked

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC character has leaked, or at least that's what a new rumor wants Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users to think. Taking to the Internet, the rumor boldly claimed, with "evidence," that the next character coming to the game following the addition of Minecraft's Steve will be Kingdom Hearts protagonist, Sora, one of the most in-demand characters for years. That said, the rumor is far from convincing, in fact, it's already being seemingly debunked.

Taking to 4chan, a supposed leaker shared a handful of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate images showing Sora in-game, suggesting the Square Enix character is either the game's next DLC character or coming not long after. Of course, "leaks" on 4chan should always be taken with a massive grain of salt given the sheer amount of bollocks that passes through the forum. However, there's no ignoring the numerous leaks and rumors that have popped first on 4chan, including some very dubious ones, that have turned out true and accurate. That said, again, this doesn't appear to be an example of that.

While the images make the rumor a bit more believable than most, there's a glaring problem with one of the images. More specifically, the image shows Sora striking a pose, or rather a pose that Shulk players will be very familiar with because it's literally the same animation, all but confirming that the Sora images or nothing more than a skin mod using Shulk as the template.

4chan: Sora en Smash! Shulk: I'm not feeling it pic.twitter.com/BWE7FF3lAl — Sunwer 🦊 La Guarida del Zorro 🏳️‍🌈 (@SunwerPrower) December 4, 2020

Could we still see Sora come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Sure, but this rumor/leak isn't any evidence that this is happening.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling platform fighter -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: