‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ And ‘Dragon Ball’ Become One In Amazing New Video

Super Smash Bros. and Dragon Ball are both pretty awesome. I think just about everybody can agree on that. But you know what’s even better? When Super Smash Bros. and Dragon Ball come together to form the greatest IP of all-time: Super Dragon Bros.

In the latest charitable act on the Internet, YouTube channel “Shiya Moegin” has released a new video titled “Super Smash Bros. Anime x Dragon Ball Super Opening 2 [Limit Break x Survivor] .” And just like the title suggests, the video takes Super Smash Bros., gives it an anime makeover, and combines it with Dragon Ball Super Opening 2. In other words, it’s amazing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Shiya Moegin, the video was worked on over the course of a year and three months, and actually began before the game was even announced back in March. Thus, the video was originally going to focus on Super Smash Bros. 64, Melee, and Brawl, and Super Smash Bros. 4. Apparently, Shiya Moegin never thought a new Super Smash Bros. would be announced at that time.

Shiya Moegin also notes that some of the fighters look a bit different than the original, because they’re mostly traced the fighters.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this and doesn’t feature any Dragon Ball characters (yet). But it appears people are loving it, as the game currently sits at a very impressive 93 on Metacritic.

For more news, information, media, and guides on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the platform fighter by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, Thursday night during The Game Awards 2018, Nintendo sent the Super Smash Bros. community into a frenzied state of being after it announced that Persona series’ Joker would be coming to the game as post-launch character DLC.

Not long after fans came down from heaven, Nintendo teased that Joker is just the tip of the iceberg, and that it has plenty more surprise characters and crazy additions in the pipeline. Hopefully these crazy additions include Waluigi though, otherwise we may see riots.