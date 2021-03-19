Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leaker Reportedly Reveals Final Two DLC Characters

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next two DLC characters have reportedly been leaked, courtesy of a Smash Bros. leaker with a little bit of a track-record. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game added Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 this month, which means Fighters Pass Vol. 2 has two vacancies left. According to the aforementioned leaker, one of these spots will be filled by Dante from Devil May Cry, a character many players are surprised hasn't been added yet. Joining Dante will supposedly be Arthur Morgan, the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2, a character nobody was or is expecting.

The leak comes the way of Twitter user Archer, who notably relayed word of Sephiroth's addition before Nintendo announced the DLC character at The Game Awards 2020. Of course, accurately relaying word of a DLC character before they are revealed automatically gives you credibility, but the fact that it was Sephiroth is even more notable. Sephiroth's addition came out of left field, and prior to the reveal, not many had the character on their DLC bingo card.

That said, while the leaker in question got Sephiroth right it doesn't mean this should be taken to the bank. While Dante is a somewhat safe bet, Arthur Morgan is a borderline preposterous shout. For some, this is a huge red flag, but for others, it actually lends the leak credibility.

Of course, if Arthur Morgan is added, it opens the door for Red Dead Redemption 2 to come to the Nintendo Switch. That said, the only thing more absurd than Arthur Morgan being added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the idea of the Nintendo Switch running Red Dead Redemption 2, but maybe that's where the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro comes into the equation.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt, like you would any Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC rumor or leak. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't addressed the rumor in any capacity, nor have Rockstar Games or Capcom. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Switch and Switch Lite. For more coverage on best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter -- including all of the other latest DLC rumors and leaks -- click here.