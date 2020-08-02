Blizzard Comments on Overwatch Characters Coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch is getting a few more DLC characters. Who these characters will be, who knows. If it were up to fans, Crash Bandicoot, Sora, Doomslayer, Waluigi, and 576 other characters would be added. Meanwhile, over at Blizzard, they're hoping to see some Overwatch characters added to the iconic platform fighter.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Overwatch series director Jeff Kaplan revealed that, like every video game director, he would like to see an Overwatch character added. This isn't surprising news, nor is the director's pick: Tracer, the face of the growing Overwatch franchise.

If an Overwatch character were added to the game, you'd assume it would be via Tracer, though other characters like D.Va, Mei, and Hanzo could get the call as well. The more relevant question is: will an Overwatch character ever be added?

Well, for a while, Tracer was heavily-rumored to be coming to the game, but those rumors dried up last year. Since then, there have been zero rumors linking the two series. Overwatch does meet the criteria -- which is that the character's origin must be in video games -- but there's plenty of series and characters not represented that you'd think would get a shout first.

Adding to Kaplan's response Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman suggested Doomfist, a character added after launch and who is inspired by fighting game heroes.

