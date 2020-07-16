Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Next DLC Character Possibly Leaked by GameStop

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC character may have just been leaked, courtesy of GameStop, which has been leaking Nintendo's business quite a bit lately. More specifically, and during a new video for Paper Mario: The Origami King, the large video game retailer, via Pamela Horton, seemingly spilled the beans that Super Mario RPG's Geno is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite platform fighter.

While discussing and praising the new Nintendo Switch exclusive, Horton said "I mean, there's a reason that everyone was freaking out when Geno was announced for Smash." What's the problem with this statement? Well, Geno hasn't been announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So, what the heck is Horton referring to?

Well, there are three possibilities. It's possible this was simply a mistake. This is the simplest explanation, and thus the most likely. It's also possible GameStop has the scoop on the game's upcoming DLC character, which is certainly possible. It always has scoops, even if its relevance is fading. Lastly, it's possible this is a reference to Mii Fighter's Geno costume in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. Of all of these explanations, this seems like the least likely. For one, why would Horton be referencing this? Two, people weren't going crazy when this was revealed.

Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate and take it all with a grain of salt. However, with the release of the new Paper Mario, it's easy to imagine Nintendo finally bringing the character to the game. Not only is Geno among one of the most in-demand DLC characters, but he was also subject to a few rumors pointing towards his inclusion last year.

