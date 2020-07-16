Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mod Adds Ninja to the Game

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite is the definition of a robust roster. It has dozens of fighters, yet no matter how many Fire Emblem characters Nintendo adds, there's one thing it will never have: Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. Yes, the Fortnite streamer. Now, I know what you're thinking: why would Ninja be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Good question. But let me ask an even better question: what the heck is Banjo doing in there?

Unfortunately for Ninja's millions of viewers, Nintendo will never add him to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Not only would Nintendo never do that, but it breaks the Super Smash Bros. character guidelines, which say that in order to be considered, a character's origins have to be in video games. Technically, Ninja is a character, courtesy of Fortnite, but he didn't start off as a video game character, at least I don't think he did.

That said, while Nintendo won't add the streaming star to the game, one modder has done this for it. The mod not only adds Ninja to the game via his Fortnite skin, but adds sounds effects to the character, which uses Snake as a foundation. In other words, it's just Snake with a Ninja skin. Despite this, the mod is actually quite impressive. Most mods for the game don't even both adding custom sounds, so in this regard, this mod is a bit more involved than your usual Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mod.

someone really modded Snake as @Ninja with his sound effects in Smash Bros 🤣pic.twitter.com/h3ebskdkJ6 — Bear (@BearUNLV) July 9, 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite only. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't even hinted at this changing.

