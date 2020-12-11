Sephiroth Announced as Latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter at The Game Awards

✖

During tonight's presentation of The Game Awards 2020, the latest DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch was announced: Sephiroth! Introduced as the central antagonist from Final Fantasy VII, the character should make for a very exciting addition to the roster. The fighter is now the third character announced as part of the game's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC pack. The character joins MinMin and Steve, leaving three spots left for additional fighters. Fans will likely have a while to wait to see the rest of those spots filled, and it seems likely that speculation will continue throughout the year!

The trailer can be found embedded below!

As with all previous DLC fighters, Sephiroth will be accompanied by a brand-new stage, and new music tracks from Final Fantasy VII. Director Masahiro Sakurai has gone above and beyond to include as much detail as possible, in order to make each character feel like a natural part of the game's world, and it already seems like that will be the case here, as well!

Prior to the presentation, rumors had been running rampant regarding the next fighter that would be added to the game. Many of these rumors had pointed to Geno from Super Mario RPG, thanks to an event that's set to kick-off tomorrow in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It seems, however, that a different Square Enix fighter will join the battle, instead!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate boasts one of the biggest fighting game rosters ever. Sephiroth marks the 78th character to join the game. It's an incredible number, and it's hard to believe that the game has found a way to balance so many different options. It will be interesting to see how Sephiroth compares to the other 77 options, but fans shouldn't have to wait long to really get a strong feel for the game's latest addition. Sephiroth will be available in the game in December.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Sephiroth can be purchased individually for $5.99, or as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to play as Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What did you think of today's announcement? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!