Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Minecraft Steve as Next DLC Fighter

Nintendo made good on its promise of more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news this week by revealing that Steve from Minecraft will be the next fighter to come to the game as DLC. The character was revealed during a brief presentation exactly as the other characters were announced in the past with a message from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game director Masahiro Sakurai following immediately afterwards. Minecraft’s Steve is scheduled to come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Fighters Pass Vol. 2 holders soon and will also be a standalone purchase for those who don’t have the pass.

The announcement started with a unique cinematic like the other character reveals have as Mario fought Sonic and was bashed through a wall. Once he entered the other side, you could hear the signature noises from Minecraft as creatures lurked in the dark. Steve busted through the wall to shed some light on the fighter and it was then confirmed that he’d be the next combatant.

It was also confirmed that Steve wouldn’t be the only guest from Minecraft joining the game. He’ll be joined with alternate skins for Alex and the Enderman and Creeper enemies for players to choose from.

Like past Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveals, players undoubtedly came into this presentation with their own hopes and expectations for who would be revealed. While it wasn’t at the top of everyone’s lists, Minecraft’s Steve has long been a character that’s been suggested for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so this reveal will leave a lot of people satisfied.

This DLC fighter will be only the second character in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, so even if Steve from Minecraft isn’t the character you were hoping we’d get, there are still plenty of opportunities for someone you’d rather see in the game to be added. There are still four more Challenger Pack slots in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 just waiting to be filled, but it’ll take some time before we know who all is filling each of those spots and even longer before they’re actually in the game. For context on the time between these reveals and releases, Min Min, the fighter from ARMS who was the first to join the game as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 bundle, was announced on June 22nd and was released a week later.

A presentation on October 3rd will share more info on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC fighter.