‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Seems to Have Sold Out on Amazon

Nintendo’s listing for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Amazon’s site appears to indicate the game has sold out through the retailer with an alert saying the game is “Currently Unavailable” at this time.

Scheduled to be released on December 7th, it looks like everyone’s already buying up the game either for themselves or for holiday gifts if the Amazon listing for the physical product is any indicator of its success. While the listing for the game’s digital codes still allows people to purchase the game that way, heading to the listing for the physical copy will end with potential buyers reaching the “Currently Unavailable” message alongside a prompt that directs them back to the digital version. People were quick to point out that the game appears to have sold out through the retailer with the topic of digital vs. physical games again being raised.

Smash Bros. Ultimate appears sold out on Amazon US right now. They best get more shipments and fast haha. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 17, 2018

I was on amazon earlier, and all the preorders for Smash Bros. Ultimate we’re sold out. This is part of why people are going digital these days. — Zeshin @animeexpo (@Zeshin) November 17, 2018

The success of the game is also apparent when you look at Amazon’s rankings of the top products in the video games section. Sony holds the No. 1 spot with a product that’s not even a game seeing how the 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription has once again returned to its low $39.99 price, but listed in the top 10 at the No. 6 spot is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s just behind the two console versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and more PlayStation Network code options, so it’s technically the second-best-selling game that’s currently available on Amazon’s site.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s pre-release sales so far combined with the rest of Nintendo’s holiday releases also bode well for the company, according to the president of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime. He spoke on the topic of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and other Nintendo games that are prompting people to pre-order them ahead of release and said the company expects to “drive through the holiday season to have a very strong quarter” with games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and Pokemon, Let’s Go! leading the way.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to be released on the Nintendo Switch both in physical and digital versions on December 7th.

