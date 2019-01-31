‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Removes Leaked Codenames

The dataminers have been out in full force ever since Nintendo revealed not only Persona 5‘s Joker as an actual fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but that other “surprising” fighters were on the way as well. One such dataminer previously leaked more info on the Joker DLC pack in addition to two more characters allegedly on the way, but the recent v2.0.0 update that went live earlier this week has wiped any mention of the placeholder codenames.

Below is just one portion of the previous multi-part leak which included a few placeholder codenames:

Ok so since the secret’s out, here’s confirmation. Params in Ultimate confirm the code names of 2 future characters, “jack” and “brave”. The labels for these characters:

fighter_kind_jack

fighter_kind_brave

fighter_kind_packu (piranha plant) pic.twitter.com/rCRRg8KR3W — jam1garner (@jam1garner) January 3, 2019

With the above datamine find, it’s been theorized that Dragon Quest could be next — at least the Hero class — according to the above names. In Dragon Quest, the Hero class is referred to the Brave class in the Japanese version of the games, which is where this speculation derives from. Since Square Enix has already worked with the Big N for Super Smash purposes in the past, it’s not that far-fetched to think that they could be lending this franchise as well.

When the new patch went live earlier this week, dataminers dove right into the game’s updated files only to notice that both “Jack” and “Brave” have been removed entirely from the fighting title’s code. This could mean one of two things: 1) the company realized dataminers were a bigger problem than before and removed the code, or 2) there’s no reason for the placeholder names anymore.

Nintendo has yet to announce what the next batch of DLC will bring, but based off the Joker love, it’s pretty safe to say that fans are eager to learn more.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

