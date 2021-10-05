Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Sora’s Costumes

Earlier today, Nintendo revealed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘sfinal DLC fighter is Sora, the protagonist from Disney and SquareEnix’s mega-popular Kingdom Hearts franchise. The fighting game will feature anumber of callbacks to the Kingdom Hearts series, and that much is evident from thecostumes Sora will have available. Players will be able to select froma number of alternate designs that Sora has worn in the games, witheight included in total. These eight designs include costumesfrom the first game, as well as Kingdom Hearts II, Kingdom Hearts 3D [Dream DropDistance], and Kingdom Hearts III. The full list can be found below, andimages of all eight can be found at the bottom of this page.

P1- Kingdom Hearts Design

P2- Kingdom Hearts II Design

P3- Kingdom Hearts 3D [Dream Drop Distance] Design

P4- Kingdom Hearts III Design

P5- Timeless River Design (Kingdom Hearts II)

P6- Kingdom Hearts II Valor Form

P7- Kingdom Hearts II Wisdom Form Design

P8- Kingdom Hearts III Ultimate Form Design

Nintendo and director Masahiro Sakurai seem to have done a nice job selecting designs from the series! While most of these costumes are just slightly different in color scheme, they also pay tribute to Sora’s history. The Timeless River design is bound to be a favorite based on its classic, black and white style, but it might be hard for longtime Kingdom Hearts fans to choose which one they prefer.

According to Sakurai, Sora was the most highly-requested character in the history of Super Smash Bros. The character’s appearance comes after years of requests from fans, and apparently took a lot of effort to make happen. Fans have already noticed the glaring absence of Sora’s companions Donald and Goofy, as well as any music originating from Disney films. This might have been a requirement on the part of Disney, but even with these elements missing, there are still plenty of wonderful callbacks to the series, which should make Kingdom Hearts fans quite happy.

