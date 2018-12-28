‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Victory Poses Get Recreated In Real-Life By YouTuber

There's nothing like getting that fresh victory in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and watching your chosen fighter celebrate it. Well, unless you manage to recreate that same victory pose in real life, as a YouTube team named SMG4 has done.

It is no stranger to Super Smash Bros. shenanigans, having posted several videos about the games in the past, along with Mario and other Nintendo videos. But it may have produced its best yet here, with various fans doing 75 victory poses in the game. (Not including Richter, King Dedede or Persona 5's Joker, sadly- perhaps a follow-up is in order.)

The video begins with the host, Kevin, discussing the various victory poses in the game, and with some help from a pair of members from Invincible Worldwide- Michael and Edwin- he attempts to recreate them all. And the results are pretty sweet, to say the least.

You can watch the video above, and there are a number of highlights throughout. It begins with Mario and Donkey Kong poses (complete with backflip!), but as it goes on, we get a good look at some more intricate stunts, such as the recreation of Link's sword swinging, Samus' flipping, and Bayonetta's breakdancing. Even Luigi's "plank" managed to make the cut, complete with a roly-poly finish. (Hey, you try doing a plank from standing up and see how you fare!)

On top of that, there are even some outtakes thrown in to show you just how much effort got put into recreating these poses. (Note: it isn't easy.)

The team also provides details on a forthcoming live tour, in which will also be Super Smash Bros. oriented, if that's your thing. We're not sure if stunts will be included, but we'd sure like to see more. The links above have more details on said tour.

This definitely made our night, and now we kind of want to see more victory poses recreated. Mortal Kombat 11, anyone?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch, both physically and in digital form on the Nintendo eShop.

