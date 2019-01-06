Target Is Hosting a Huge Sale Nintendo 3DS Games, Starting As Low As $4.99

While the Nintendo Switch is no doubt getting a huge amount of attention right now, you shouldn’t count out the Nintendo 3DS. It’s got a great library of games right now- and if you hurry, you can take advantage of Target’s latest sale and pick up a bunch of them for dirt cheap.

The online retailer has begun posting sale prices for a number of Nintendo 3DS games, as well as titles from third parties, starting as low as $4.99. These include such titles as Super Mario 3D Land, Donkey Kong Country Returns and Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. For $5 a pop, they’re pretty unbeatable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of that, games like the Pokemon titles and Mario Kart 7 have also been discounted, to prices between $14.99 and $24.99. While not as huge a savings as $5 apiece, it’s a great time to add to your 3DS library!

Here’s the rundown of games that you can get. Availability may vary.

Big Hero 6: Battle In the Bay- $1.99

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $4.89

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers- $4.89

Nintendo Selects: Ultimate NES Remix- $4.99

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon- $4.99

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse- $4.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $4.99

Project X Zone 2- $4.99

Super Mario 3D Land- $4.99

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D- $4.99

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds- $4.99

Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition- $14.99

New Super Mario Bros. 2- $14.99

Puzzle + Dragons Z + Puzzle and Dragons Super Mario Edition- $14.99

Fossil Fighters Frontier- $14.99

Lego The Hobbit- $14.99

Mario Kart 7- $14.99

Mario Party: The Top 100- $24.99

Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon- $24.99

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS- $24.99

Pokemon Sun- $24.99

Hey! Pikmin- $24.99

Detective Pikachu- $24.99

Pokemon Ultra Sun- $24.99

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido- $24.99

Monster Hunter Generations- $24.99

Pokemon X + Y Collection- $24.99

Pokemon Ultra Moon- $24.99

Kirby: Battle Royale- $24.99

Kirby: Planet Robobot- $24.99

Yo-Kai Watch- $24.99

Miitopia- $24.99

Disney Magical World 2- $24.99

Mario Party: Star Rush- $24.99

Mario Sports Superstars- $24.99

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux- $24.99

Luigi’s Mansion- $24.99

Pokemon Y- $24.99

Poochy + Yoshi’s Woolly World- $24.99

Hyrule Warriors Legends- $24.99

Yo-Kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits- $24.99

Fire Emblem Fates- $24.99

Fire Emblem Fates: Conquest- $24.99

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia- $24.99

Ever Oasis- $24.99

Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past- $24.99

Pokemon: Omega Ruby- $24.99

Bravely Second: End Layer- $24.99

Metroid: Samus Returns- $24.99

It looks like a few of these titles are out of stock for shipping. However, if you check your local locations, you should be able to pick up a few of them with ease.

Some of these are absolute steals. A Link Between Worlds is easily one of the best- and most underrated- Legend of Zelda games out there. And Super Mario 3D Land, well, you just can’t go wrong.

It looks like the sale is taking place all week long, so get these bargains while you can!

Want to talk about your favorite Nintendo 3DS games? Reach out to me on Twitter at @TheDCD!

(Disclaimer: Clicking on the product pages above may earn WWG a small commission. We appreciate your support!)