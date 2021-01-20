Target Restocks PS5 For a Fast Sellout
Without any warning, Target restock the PS5 this morning. However, despite dropping the new PS5 stock without any warning and despite it being very early in the morning, the stock instantly sold out, thanks to not just scalpers with their bots, but due to the huge demand for the piece of next-gen hardware. Since Christmas, PS5 restocks have been an extremely scarce commodity, with only a handful of drops from GameStop, Best Buy, and a few others happening so far this year. That said, as would expect, Target's first drop of 2021 went as well as every previous drop. Not only were there website issues, but it's expected bots may have gobbled up a significant amount of the stock. Just yesterday when GAME released new PS5 stock, one scalper bragged about securing 2,000 orders, and it's safe to assume scalper's had similar fortune with today's restock at Target.
That said, despite the odds, many PlayStation customers were able to get an order in, though it looks like some of these orders are being canceled. And of course, there are even more who didn't get an order in. Not only did the stock go quickly, but it dropped when many were still asleep, especially on the west coast.
At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when Target's next restock will drop. According to reports, shipments of the console are slowing down, which means it could be a while, amplifying the disappointment of everyone who missed this morning's drop.
Within Minutes Stock Sold Out
prevnext
Hey @PlayStation
My girlfriend stayed up to midnight to try and buy a PS5 from @Target .
3 min. They were sold out in 3 min. She had it in her cart, and by the time she hit the buy button, it was unavailable.
How much do you want to bet 95% were purchased by bots for resell?— Mr. Funk E. Dude (@MrFunkEdude) January 20, 2021
Almost Had It
prevnext
My target Ps5 purchase went from in process after my payment went through to out of stock. I don’t get it. What a joke!!! @linuswilson @Jake_Randall_YT pic.twitter.com/wxmT7b8Bek— Denijal Gluhic (@denijal1984) January 20, 2021
No Heads Up and Unexpected Drop
prevnext
Hey @Target appreciate being a member that's logged in to ur app with notifications on for new inventory on PS5 stock and yet get nothing today only to find out you released this morning?..... appreciate u giving ur actual customers a fair chance 👍— Tj McGowan (@Bags475) January 20, 2021
Slept Through the Early Morning Drop
prevnext
slept through this morning’s @Target PS5 restock and I’m salty about it pic.twitter.com/CWkYf2Ekvj— Don’t Call Me Jim (@thinkgreenking) January 20, 2021
Orders Being Canned
prevnext
@Target how about you explain why you cancelled my order for the #ps5 and followed it up with the most absolutely horrible customer service ever.— call me christopher reeves cause im dead. (@YouAdvice4) January 20, 2021
Victory After Two Long Months
prevnext
Woke up for work this morning thinking I missed the #ps5 #target drop. After 2 long months of trying and a Best Buy canceled order I Finally got that W thanks to @SupplyNinja pic.twitter.com/q0atwaX2RU— Nick (@NVerdin26) January 20, 2021
Got the PS5 and Some Games
prevnext
I got extremely lucky today😁 Target had some PS5 available. Bought one and just got home from picking it up. #PS5 now I’m covered for all my gaming needs. Got my Xbox Series X, Switch and now a PS5. pic.twitter.com/P9SQUOK8jH— Samuel Ramirez (@Just_Gaming4Fun) January 20, 2021
Anything More Beautiful Than a Newborn PS5?
prevnext
My Target #ps5 order is ready for pick up. Let me take my happy ass and go pick my newborn up lol 😂— 🦉raul (@RaulVeg17194061) January 20, 2021
Thanks to the Community
prev
Got a ps5 this morning through Target for my buddy as 2/3 of the Dream Team! So so so happy for the community to point out when sales were going! Also left the Target webpage on my pc and noticed crazy lag to check my Twitter for it!— Christian F0X (@CF0Xgaming) January 20, 2021