Target Restocks PS5 For a Fast Sellout

Without any warning, Target restock the PS5 this morning. However, despite dropping the new PS5 stock without any warning and despite it being very early in the morning, the stock instantly sold out, thanks to not just scalpers with their bots, but due to the huge demand for the piece of next-gen hardware. Since Christmas, PS5 restocks have been an extremely scarce commodity, with only a handful of drops from GameStop, Best Buy, and a few others happening so far this year. That said, as would expect, Target's first drop of 2021 went as well as every previous drop. Not only were there website issues, but it's expected bots may have gobbled up a significant amount of the stock. Just yesterday when GAME released new PS5 stock, one scalper bragged about securing 2,000 orders, and it's safe to assume scalper's had similar fortune with today's restock at Target.

That said, despite the odds, many PlayStation customers were able to get an order in, though it looks like some of these orders are being canceled. And of course, there are even more who didn't get an order in. Not only did the stock go quickly, but it dropped when many were still asleep, especially on the west coast.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when Target's next restock will drop. According to reports, shipments of the console are slowing down, which means it could be a while, amplifying the disappointment of everyone who missed this morning's drop.