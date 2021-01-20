PlayStation Fans Upset After PS5 Scalper Brags About Order of 2,000 Consoles

Just like in 2020, the PS5 is very hard to find so far in 2021. Not only are restocks scarce, but when new stock is released, it goes very, very quickly. It doesn't matter if it's Target, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, or any other major retailer, the process is weighed down by website issues and plagued by scalpers making use of advanced bots. This morning, UK retailer GAME released new PS5 stock, and all of this played out as it always does.

That said, taking to Twitter, an infamous scalper by the name of Carnage revealed -- and boasted -- that they were able to pick up not one, not 10, not 100, not 1,000, but 2,000 PS5 orders this morning through the UK retailer. As you would expect, this audacious brag didn't sit well with PlayStation players, who quickly flagged the tweet, prompting Carnage to set their account to private.

Not long after this, a GAME spokesperson commented on the situation, noting that all orders are subject to check, and right now, all orders from this morning are pre-orders, which means just because Carnage was able to secure 2,000 orders doesn't mean it will secure 2,000 consoles.

"At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such, no payments have yet been taken from customers," said the spokesperson while speaking to GamingBible. "Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed."

(Photo: Carnage via Gaming Bible)

Fortunately, it sounds like these orders may be canceled, which means GAME may soon have more stock available. However, in the meanwhile, PlayStation fans aren't very happy about the situation.