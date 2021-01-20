PlayStation Fans Upset After PS5 Scalper Brags About Order of 2,000 Consoles
Just like in 2020, the PS5 is very hard to find so far in 2021. Not only are restocks scarce, but when new stock is released, it goes very, very quickly. It doesn't matter if it's Target, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, or any other major retailer, the process is weighed down by website issues and plagued by scalpers making use of advanced bots. This morning, UK retailer GAME released new PS5 stock, and all of this played out as it always does.
That said, taking to Twitter, an infamous scalper by the name of Carnage revealed -- and boasted -- that they were able to pick up not one, not 10, not 100, not 1,000, but 2,000 PS5 orders this morning through the UK retailer. As you would expect, this audacious brag didn't sit well with PlayStation players, who quickly flagged the tweet, prompting Carnage to set their account to private.
Not long after this, a GAME spokesperson commented on the situation, noting that all orders are subject to check, and right now, all orders from this morning are pre-orders, which means just because Carnage was able to secure 2,000 orders doesn't mean it will secure 2,000 consoles.
"At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such, no payments have yet been taken from customers," said the spokesperson while speaking to GamingBible. "Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed."
Fortunately, it sounds like these orders may be canceled, which means GAME may soon have more stock available. However, in the meanwhile, PlayStation fans aren't very happy about the situation.
No Stock for Actual Customers
@GAMEdigital I hope you're going to cancel the preorderes for the PS5 that Carnage bot purchased to scalp the genuine buyers like me. 😡— Chancy (@Chancy76) January 19, 2021
No Chance
@GAMEHelps this morning at 10:09, when clicked purchase for the PS5 digital I'm treated to a message saying out of stock even though others are buying them(including 2000 bought by carnage bots). This is ridiculous, was in at 10 on the dot and wasted time trying different methods— Seb (@seb_0777) January 19, 2021
No Point In Trying Anymore...
The bot scaplers carnage have got them all again. At this point not worth trying anymore #ps5restock #ps5— Black_drone (@black_drone1) January 19, 2021
Utter....
Carnage bot secured 2,000 PS5 today from Game, utter *****— Philip Wilton (@PhilipWilton1) January 19, 2021
Really Sad
Carnage bots doing better than ever from @GAMEdigital's PS5 stop drop this morning. Really sad. I want a PS5 badly but refuse to fund scalpers so will just have to wait it seems. pic.twitter.com/BsvMOwSyQZ— Rachel Dacre (@Stingrach_) January 19, 2021
Ruining It For Everybody
They can’t stop them these carnage people will just find another loophole it’s this kind of people that are destroying websites for people who can’t get hold of ps5 they need have some respect for other— William reader (@Williamreader5) January 19, 2021