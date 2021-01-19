New PS5 Restock Possibly Releasing This Week

✖

A new PS5 restock is possibly releasing this week, courtesy of Target. Unlike GameStop, Best Buy, and a few other retailers that have dropped PS5 stock in 2021, Target has yet to replenish its supply since the Christmas rush. However, according to a new report, that's changing, or more specifically, has already started to change. According to said report, Target stores are currently stocking up on the PlayStation console, suggesting the retailer's first drop of 2021 is happening soon.

The report comes the way of Spiel Times, which previously relayed word of Target's drops on December 21 and December 29 before they happened. Naturally, the outlet doesn't divulge its sources, but does note it has multiple people relaying this information to it, including both reliable sources and brand new ones.

The report continues by noting that Target stores are more specifically receiving stock today and on January 21, which is this Thursday. This likely means stock won't drop before Thursday, but could happen after this. That said, it sounds like stock will once again be scarce, with stores receiving between four to 12 consoles each.

As Spiel Times notes, Target doesn't typically sit on stock like some other retailers, which is why the report suggests the restock could release this week. However, for now, this is just speculation based on Target's previous behavior.

The report goes on to mention that Target stores may start releasing their stock individually rather than waiting for a larger collective drop. Meanwhile, the report also relays word that PS5 shipments have slowed down considerably, and could slow even more in the immediate future.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Target nor Sony -- have commented on this report in any capacity. It's unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided by either company.