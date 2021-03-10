Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Announced for Consoles and PC

A new side-scrolling beat-em-up video game in the vein of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time has been announced by publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games in partnership with Nickelodeon. The new game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, sees the return of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo to kick butt, take names, and eat pizza with new-yet-familiar renditions on the iconic designs from the games and television shows that captured the hearts and minds of so many kids. And the reveal trailer, which you can check out above, has Faith No More's Mike Patton singing the classic theme song.

If you are somehow not familiar, Dotemu and Tribute Games have both made names for themselves for working on retro titles, often with lovely pixel art. Dotemu, for example, was involved with Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap while Tribute Games developed titles like Panzer Paladin, Flinthook, and Mercenary Kings. In other words, the two companies very much know what they are doing, and they have proved it more than once.

"With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet," the official description of the newly announced video game reads. "Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X."

As noted above, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is set to release for PC and consoles. No specific release date or further details as to what systems it might appear on have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise right here.

