Tekken 7 Gets Geese Howard As Downloadable Content Starting Tomorrow

A while back, Bandai Namco began announcing its downloadable fighters for Tekken 7, promising a lot of diverse but fun faces that would have no trouble mixing it up with the rest of the pack. And imagine our surprise when the team brought back a veteran from the SNK front, the mighty Geese Howard from the Fatal Fury series.

Since his reveal earlier in the year, fans were wondering when they would be able to get their hands on the Fatal champion. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Microsoft and Sony store listings indicate that Howard will be available to download in the game starting tomorrow, enabling you to add him to the roster and mix things up between him and Heihachi, or Akuma from Street Fighter, or whomever you want him to brawl against.

The character can be bought separately, or you can download him as part of the season pass that’s offered for the game. We don’t know exactly pricing, but it shouldn’t be too bad.

In addition to having Howard available within the fighting modes, he can also be played in the Ultimate Tekken Bowl mode, in case you feel like knocking a few pins down with him. You’ll also be able to access his special Howard Estate stage, which looks to have a great, original setting, as you can see from the video below. You’ll also have access to various costumes.

Between this and Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis debuting in the game next year, business is definitely starting to pick up in the world of Tekken 7.

Tekken 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.