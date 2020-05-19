Telltale's The Walking Dead: Season 5 Rumors Shot Down by Skybound Games

✖

A rumor about another season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead supposedly being in the works briefly inspired new hope that the series might be revived, but it now appears those rumors were false. Skybound Games, gaming division of Skybound Entertainment, the company that owns The Walking Dead, tweeted about the rumors this week to put a stop to any further speculation about whether a Season 5 was in the works or not. The company thanked people for their interest in the series before putting people’s hopes down gently by saying there aren’t any plans for a fifth season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead.

The defusal of the rumors was shared on Monday through the Skybound Games Twitter account. Skybound Games would know best what’s happening with the series since it took over the work on Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season after Telltale fell apart, so it looks like a Season 5 of the series is for sure not happening.

Thank you to the fans who have reached out in recent days! While we wholeheartedly appreciate your enthusiasm for Telltale's TWD, we currently have no plans for a Season 5. — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) May 18, 2020

For those who missed out on the initial rumors, they originated from an anonymous tipster claiming to have “many connections” with supposed knowledge of Telltale projects. Part of the information there pertained to Tales from the Borderlands content while the second half of it dealt with Telltale’s The Walking Dead.

The rumor-filled post included a lot of details about the supposed story of “A Fatal Frontier” which was said to be the name of the fifth season. The leaker prefaced their claims by saying that the “game’s name won’t be called Season 5” but that it would essentially be the fifth season of the Telltale series.

Telltale’s The Walking Dead aptly ended with The Final Season which was finished by Skybound Games, so as far as titles are concerned, that was the end of the narrative-driven, decision-filled The Walking Dead series. If there’s any hope left for something more to happen with the series, fans will have to bank on some clever wording being at play in the refuting of Season 5 plans. Skybound said it had no plans for Season 5, but the leaker also said whatever’s next wouldn’t be called “Season 5.” The leaker also said they had screenshots and gameplay from A Fatal Frontier, but their account has now apparently been deleted.

