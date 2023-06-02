New Terraria Game Coming Soon

A tabletop adaptation of Terraria is coming soon. Today, Re-Logic announced that it was teaming up with Paper Fort Games for a tabletop adaptation of Terraria. According to the announcement, the board game adaptation will feature Terraria's biome exploration, character progression, base building and combat with tabletop mechanism and a "fresh new art style" for a cooperative adventure. Re-Logic noted that Terraria will have a crowdfunding campaign and isn't expected to be released this year. An early prototype of the game is available at UK Games Expo this weekend. Paper Fort is a new publisher that was founded in 2022 with one other game in development. You can check out the cover art of Terraria: The Board Game (featuring a very non 16-bit art style) can be seen below:

Terraria is an immensely popular sandbox game that generally involves traveling through different biomes, collecting and crafting items and defeating monsters as they move through the world. Each game of Terraria is a randomly created one and there's no set storyline, although players will encounter certain bosses when they reach certain milestones in the game. First released back in 2011, Terraria has been ported to multiple consoles and devices and has sold over 40 million copies. Although a sequel for Terraria was planned at one point, those plans were abandoned and Re-Logic chose to make periodic updates to Terraria instead.

Tabletop adaptations of video games have been a growing presence in recent years, with several video game adaptations getting announced just this week. CMON Games has announced a Metal Gear Solid board game and has teased an upcoming God of War game while Steamforged Games has run Kickstarter campaigns for Elden Ring and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne adaptations in recent months. Of course, developers have also successfully converted board games into digital formats as well, with games like Everdell and Wingspan both getting popular cross-platform digital games.