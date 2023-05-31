Surprising God of War Game Teased

It appears that we'll get news about a new God of War game later this year, although it's likely not what fans are expecting. Last week, CMON Games, a major board game publisher based out of Singapore, released their annual report to investors. The report included a look ahead to 2023, with CMON teasing some of their upcoming plans. "In 2023, we plan to launch new games not only using our own IPs, but also games based on other popular IPs such as Song of Ice & Fire and God of War," the publisher wrote.

CMON didn't elaborate on what the new God of War game could be, but the publisher is best known for the production of board games that involve detailed, high-quality miniatures, so there's an expectation by fans that we could be seeing a tabletop version of the 2018 God of War or its sequel God of War: Ragnarok. CMON previously published a God of War card game in 2019 so it likely has maintained the license to make tabletop games based on the IP. We should also note that CMON has a small tabletop RPG publishing house as well and previously announced plans to make an Assassin's Creed TTRPG, so that is also a possibility. We will note that CMON primarily raises money via crowdfunding campaigns, and we expect the new God of War game to also involve a Kickstarter of some kind.

Tabletop adaptations of video games are a growing sub-genre, as many publishers have found that the games have a degree of crossover appeal not present in standard tabletop IPs. Adaptations of video games ranging from Horizon: Zero Dawn to Monster Hunter World to Cyberpunk 2077 have been released in recent years, with many of the biggest tabletop Kickstarters involving a video game IP.

Expect more news about this God of War project to come sometime in the next few months, especially if CMON plans to launch a crowdfunder for the game before year-end.