Terraria Gets Google Stadia Launch Date Following Release Drama

Terraria now has a set Google Stadia release date following a spat between the game’s creator and Google that left its release on the platform uncertain for a while. The game will launch on Google Stadia starting on March 18th, Google and Terraria creators Re-Logic announced recently. The release will add to an already lengthy list of platforms that Terrarria is playable on that includes everything from mobile devices to the Nintendo 3DS to current consoles via backwards compatibility.

The release of Terraria on Google Stadia was enveloped in uncertainty after Andrew “Redigit” Spinks, the creator of Terraria, said he was cancelling the Stadia release after his Google account was locked down at the start of the year. The lack of support from Google in recovering his account and all that was contained within it led to him saying Google had burned its bridge with the developer and that the game wouldn’t release on Google’s platform.

Get ready to unleash your imagination! The world will be your canvas when Terraria arrives March 18 on #Stadia. pic.twitter.com/vDbJiANry8 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 10, 2021

That changed, however, after the Terraria creators said Spinks had regained access to his account following further insistence from the developers and support from Terraria fans. With the account now in-hand and working relations restored, the Google Stadia release was back on track.

“As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit's entire Google account in early January,” an update shared on the Terraria site said. “After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts. Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in - as well as our partners at 505 Games - we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review.”

With that situation and perhaps the rest of the Google Stadia drama now taken care of, Stadia subscribers can expect Terraria to release on the platform on March 18th.