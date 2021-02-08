Terraria Developer Cancels Stadia Version After Frustration With Google

✖

If you were hoping to see the popular action-adventure game Terraria makes its way to Google Stadia at some point in the future, well, you should probably dash those hopes now. Based on a new message that has come about from the studio founder at Re-Logic, the Stadia version of Terraria has now been canceled outright.

In a new series of messages on Twitter, Terraria developer Andrew Spinks announced that he would be canceling the Google Stadia iteration of the game after dealing with a variety of issues involving the company. These problems didn’t directly involve the development of Terraria for Stadia, but instead dealt with Spinks’ personal accounts. Within the past few weeks, Google has locked Spinks out of his account. Despite repeated attempts to get the account back, Google has apparently not helped out in the slightest. “I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. Terraria for Google Stadia is canceled,” Spinks said. “My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.”

I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward. — Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021

Spinks went on to say that doing business with Google as a whole is what he would call a “liability.” Spinks absolutely didn't mince words in this Twitter thread, but you really can't blame him. He said that the whole situation has caused him to lose access to thousands of dollars of purchases that he has made in the Google Play store over the past few years. As such, I'd probably be responding the same way.

This entire ordeal continues to be another black eye on Google, especially after last week's news that the company would be shutting down its first-party game developers at Stadia. While Google said it wants to work hard with third-party companies to ensure more games will come to Stadia in the future, the mega-corporation clearly dropped the ball here with Terraria and Spinks.

So what do you think about this whole situation? Can you blame Spinks at all for canceling the Stadia port of Terraria? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.