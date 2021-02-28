Terraria: Google Stadia Version Back in Production

✖

Terraria is back in production on Google Stadia after a period of uncertainty. Co-creator Andre Spinks announced that Re-Logic was back in action on their official forums. The Verge also confirmed that Google gave the go-ahead for this move. It’s a massive win for all the people who were looking forward to the massively popular title making its way to the streaming platform. Fans haven’t been exactly happy about the decisions to shut down Google’s first-party developers. Hopefully, this signals that the company will be willing to work with some of the people left out in the cold before the restructuring took place. At any rate, this is a positive for people looking for more things to play with their Stadia.

”As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit’s entire Google account in early January,” Re-Logic explained on their site. “After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts.”

Players were shocked by Google’s decision to refocus on third-party development. Phil Harrison was tasked with explaining the quick adjustment.

“We launched Stadia with the goal of making your favorite games instantly available wherever you want to play them. With the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay on all types of devices, including iOS, growing our slate of YouTube integrations, and our global expansions, it’s clear that Stadia’s technology has been proven and works at scale,” he explained. “Having games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry, and we’ll continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for our partners and the gaming community. This has been the vision of Stadia since the beginning.”

Harrison added, “In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players. We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”

