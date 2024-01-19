The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Buffs Leatherface and More in Next Update

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game got another of its Muerto Times previews this week where developer Sumo Nottingham and publisher Gun Interactive show off what's planned for the game's next update. For this particular update, that includes a slight buff for Leatherface that allows him to tear through obstacles faster than he does now as well as some reworks and adjustments for several different characters' perks. There are some issues, however, that are only being looked into right now and won't be fixed just yet when the new update drops soon.

Many of these changes were talked about in a recent live stream, but the Muerto Times roundup put them all in one spot in case players didn't watch that. No news as to when this update will be released has been given, but the devs have already addressed questions about other parts of the game that need attention that weren't mentioned in this post.

"We are aware of not only community feedback, but also internal data that Sissy may need some love," said community representative Andy Lytle in response to someone who was "disappointed" that Sissy wasn't getting much attention in this next update. This goes for Sonny, too. We're exploring this at this very moment."

The full preview of what's to come can be seen below, but the more detailed patch notes will be shared closer to the time of the update's release.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's Next Update

Danny's Instant Study

Changes to Danny's Level 3 Instant Study is currently a fix in testing.

Grapple Tuning

Family will no longer be able to instantly execute Victimes while they are in a grapple with another Family member.

Leatherface Destroys Faster

Leatherface will now destroy obstacles faster.

Grandpa Perks Saved

Changing out your Grandpa Perk will save your loadout.

Missing Fusebox Found

Fusebox can now be seen in Johnny's Shack on Nancy's House while using Family Focus.

Slippery, Missing?

Slippery has found its way back to Danny's skill tree.

Family Trapped No More

Exploit where Victims could entrap Family players is being addressed.

Choose Flight, Bomb Squad, and More

Certain perks are being rebalanced.

Instant Start Leatherface

Players with Instant Start will now start their chainsaws faster.

Poisoned Claws

Poisoned Claws is being rebalanced.

Thicker Blood Trails

Blood Trails will now be thicker.

New Language Translations

Brazilian Portuguese and Russian translations will be added

Under Investigation

Report System Improvements

Basement Fusedoor Notifications

Nancy Exploits

Needs More Info