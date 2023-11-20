Tfue Comes Out of Retirement to Join Kick

Popular streamer Turner "Tfue" Tenney has announced that he will be coming out of retirement and will soon begin streaming again on Kick. Earlier this year, Tfueshocked his fans when he revealed that he would be stepping away from content creation in the pursuit of trying to enjoy his life a bit more. In a lengthy 40-minute video, Tfue talked about how he had started to lose his passion for streaming and didn't want to do it solely for money. Now, after a break of multiple months, Tfue will be returning to the internet airwaves soon, but on a new platform.

In a new video posted to social media today, Tfue revealed that he would begin streaming again tomorrow on Monday, November 20. His announcement was made as part of a larger video that saw him emerging from a "grave" and slowly walking back to his streaming setup. At the conclusion of the video, he then put on a hat with the Kick logo on it before proclaiming, "What up f**kers? I'm back."

You can watch the video for yourself here:

There are likely two big reasons why Tfue is choosing to come out of retirement at this point in time. The first involves Fortnite, which has been in the midst of a massive resurgence over the past month with the arrival of Fortnite OG. When Fortnite first rose to prominence back in 2017, Tfue was one of the biggest streamers associated with the battle royale shooter. With Epic Games returning to the roots of Fortnite with OG, many have naturally wanted to see Tfue make a comeback given how synonymous he was with the game when it first took off. Clearly, Tfue seems to feel the same way as he's now ended his break mere weeks after Fortnite OG went live.

The second reason surely involves Kick, which is where Tfue will begin streaming in the coming day. Over the past few months, Kick has been making a huge effort to sign a variety of streamers to lucrative contracts as a way of competing with the likes of Twitch and YouTube. Although it hasn't been disclosed, Tfue surely got a hefty sum of money from Kick to come out of retirement and stream on the site. So much so, in fact, that it was probably impossible for him to turn down.

How do you feel about Tfue finally coming back to streaming? And will you be watching his first stream on Kick tomorrow? Let me know either down in the comments section or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.