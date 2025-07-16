The 8BitDo Pro 3 Is Up for Pre-Order and It Might Be the Most Versatile Controller of the Year

The gaming world is packed with consoles, cloud services, and mobile titles, but the 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth Controller might finally be the all-in-one answer. Available now for pre-order at $69.99, it is built to play nice with nearly everything you own. Whether you’re gaming on a Switch 2, blasting through Steam on your PC, or grinding mobile games on your phone, this controller has you covered.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It works with Switch 1 and 2, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and SteamOS. You can jump between devices without worrying about pairing headaches or layout confusion. Sure, it comes in three colors: Purple, Gray, and G Classic. But what really matters is what’s inside.

Play Like You Mean It

8BitDo Pro 3 / Arrives on August 12th Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Windows and SteamOS

macOS, iOS, and Android Order Now on Amazon

The Pro 3 is designed to level up your control game with precision hardware and thoughtful extras. The TMR joysticks are backed by a 12-bit ADC chip, meaning movements feel fluid and accurate. Whether you are pulling off headshots or executing tight platforming, the controller keeps up.

Its Hall Effect triggers give you the option to switch between smooth analog input or a satisfying tactile click, depending on your playstyle. Some games need finesse, others need fast taps. This controller handles both.

Swappable magnetic ABXY buttons let you flip between Switch and Xbox layouts without breaking out the toolkit. Combine that with two back buttons and extra bumpers, and you have the flexibility to map controls exactly how you want. Add in a tactile D-pad and turbo mode, and it feels like you’re getting features usually locked behind more expensive gear.

Cross-Platform Control Without the Fuss

8BitDo Pro 3 / Arrives on August 12th Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Windows and SteamOS

macOS, iOS, and Android Order Now on Amazon

Compatibility is where the Pro 3 really shines. You can move from console to computer to phone with barely a hiccup. Supported platforms include:

Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Windows and SteamOS

macOS, iOS, and Android

Three custom profile slots let you save different layouts for different games or devices. Whether you are in a racing mood on your PC or winding down with a cozy sim on your tablet, switching setups is instant.

It also supports motion controls and vibration feedback on Switch and Steam. If you are used to shaking your Joy-Con or feeling the rumble of a boss battle, this controller makes sure that experience carries over.

The Small Touches Make a Big Difference

8BitDo Pro 3 / Arrives on August 12th Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Windows and SteamOS

macOS, iOS, and Android Order Now on amazon

Not every feature needs to be flashy to matter. The integrated charging dock is one of those quality-of-life upgrades that you will wonder how you lived without. Drop the controller into the dock and it charges automatically. When you pick it up again, it reconnects instantly. No fuss and no panic when your battery dies mid-match.

There is no need for disposable batteries. It is fully rechargeable, making it more convenient and less wasteful. With support for 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2, players can remap buttons, tweak stick sensitivity, and save their favorite profiles without extra tools or cables.

Who Should Get the 8BitDo Pro 3?

This controller is made for anyone who plays across multiple platforms, values customization, or just wants smooth and reliable performance every time they press start. Whether you are a competitive player chasing frame-perfect inputs or a casual gamer looking for comfort and consistency, the 8BitDo Pro 3 brings serious value. Pre-orders are open now. With all the tech packed inside, this is one accessory that earns its spot in your loadout.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.