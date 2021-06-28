The Boys Video Game Potentially Teased

✖

A video game adaptation of The Boys could be in the works if a recent message on Twitter is any indicator. While this tweet in question might not be a tease whatsoever and could just be looking to gauge fan interest and feedback, the fact that it has come about whatsoever definitely raises some eyebrows.

This whole situation has come about following a tweet from the official Twitter account in charge of Amazon's The Boys TV series. The tweet simply asked those who may be following the account what they would like to see if a video game adaptation of The Boys were to come about. "But what would a The Boys video game look like?" the account asked. The tweet immediately got quite a bit of traction from fans, many of whom responded and said that they thought an open-world style game would work well.

But what would a The Boys video game look like? 🤔 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 28, 2021

Again, while this tweet didn't actually state that a video game adaptation of The Boys would be on the way, it's very curious that Amazon even seems comfortable throwing that idea out there. After all, The Boys is one of the most popular TV series that Amazon has on Prime Video and many fans are always champing at the bit to get more of it. So much so, in fact, that Amazon is already developing a spin-off series.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Amazon formally announce that it's working on a video game adaptation of The Boys. And while no such announcement seems to be coming soon, it is important to note that Amazon does have its own gaming division known as Amazon Game Studios. So while this tweet might just be looking to engage with fans more than anything else, there's always the chance that something even bigger could be at play.

So what do you think about all of this? Would you like to play a video game based on The Boys? And if so, what do you think such a project would even look like? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.