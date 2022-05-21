The Callisto Protocol Publisher Shares Release Window Update

✖

News about The Callisto Protocol has slowly but surely started trickling out now that we've gotten a fresh new look at the game with a promise of more to come soon, but the game still does not currently have a release date. In some cases, that could be a worrying thing considering how the game was slated for a 2022 release window with still relatively little known about the game beyond Dead Space comparisons and some connection to the PUBG universe, but some good news from its publisher, Krafton, shared this week indicated that it's still on track for a release this year.

The latest comments from Krafton come from the company's most recent earnings release. In the presentation associated with that report, Krafton dedicated half a slide to The Callisto Protocol and its developer, Striking Distance Studios. This slide said the game is "Targeting the second half of '22 for launch," so unless part of Striking Distance's promise of more news includes a delay announcement, it looks like the game will still be out at some point this year. Should that be the case, The Callisto Protocol will just barely come out before the Dead Space Remake does.

Krafton's presentation also defined the game as a "AAAA" title, a one-upping of the AAA term used to define most games made by major studios with large backings. Games have used that term in the past to define their ambitions, and Krafton said afterwards that The Callisto Protocol would include the "Highest level of quality + maximum horror experience + distinguished action mechanics," but until we know something more specific about the game to set it apart from others, that's mostly just marketing lingo at this point.

Prior to the (maybe) first screenshot of the game that was revealed recently, we've been getting looks at the concept art for The Callisto Protocol, specifically for some of the monsters that'll be included in the game. As is the case with any sort of tease shared around this time, the fact that the big summer gaming events are coming up soon makes for a prime location for those reveals – including the shot at a specific release date – to be shared.