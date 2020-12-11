Dead Space Creator Announces The Callisto Protocol Horror Game

✖

Glen Schofield, the creator of the acclaimed Dead Space franchise, is working on a new horror game called The Callisto Protocol. Much like the Dead Space game that Schofield is well-known for, this new project looks like a nightmare for players to experience based on only a brief teaser that’s been shown so far. The game currently has a release timeframe of 2022, but release platforms have not yet been confirmed.

The teaser for the game that gave us our first glimpse of it can be seen below with it showing someone who appears to be in some sort of prison. The outside of the cell is far worse than the outside though with some sort of creature lurking in the background that quickly descends on the person to show off its grotesque design.

We are proud to finally give you the first glimpse at what #StrikingDistanceStudios has been working away on. More on @Callistothegame next year. Until then what did you think of our reveal? https://t.co/UOF6G3Rjk2 — Striking Distance Studios (@sd_studios) December 11, 2020

It’s a concept that just oozes Dead Space, so much so that it looked like it might just be a new Dead Space game from the teaser. But even if it’s not the game in name, it’s got the creator behind it with Schofield saying he wants to create one of the scariest games of all time.

“We’ve built a world class studio of passionate developers that is ready to once again tackle one of our all-time favorite genres—survival horror,” Schofield said. “We’re setting out to make one of the most terrifying games of all time, and we can’t wait to share more about The Callisto Protocol next year.”

It’s a single-player, third-person horror game, and it looks like it might just be the “AAAA” game Schofield said the new studio was working on not long ago. The game has a release timeframe of some time in 2022 with more information about the game said to be released later next year. It’s already got a site set up for it as well for those looking to get more information on the project.

“Set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror,” the site for the game read. “The game challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. A blend of horror, action, and immersive storytelling, the game aims to set a new bar for horror in interactive entertainment.”

The Callisto Protocol is set to be released sometime in 2022.