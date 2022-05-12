Dead Space Remake Release Date Revealed

✖

EA has announced a release date for its remake of Dead Space. More specifically, EA has revealed that the remake of the sci-fi survival-horror classic is releasing on January 27, 2023 via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X. There's no word of PS4 and Xbox One versions, nor any other console or platform like Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, or Amazon Luna. In other words, the Frostbite remake from EA motive will be a "next-gen" exclusive.

"Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we're true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It's been equally exciting to see players' reactions as we're taking them on this development journey with us," said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space, alongside the news."We're making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we're happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can't wait for players, both old and new, to see how we've elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation."

According to EA, the combination of dynamic, volumetric lighting, HDR, and other technical improvements not available in the original experience bring "unprecedented levels of immersion" to the series.

Dead Space Remake is set to release on January 27, 2023 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Now that the game has a release date, pre-orders should start going live soon. A variety of developer videos that accompanied this news can all be seen here.

"Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix a gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits." reads an official blurb about the remake. "The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac's girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped, with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival – not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but his own crumbling sanity.