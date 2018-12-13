‘The Crew 2’ Getting Free To Play Weekend Starting Tomorrow

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Ubisoft‘s The Crew 2, you might want to remedy that. It’s a fun open-world racing game that improves upon the original game with hundreds of new activities and vehicles. And now you’ve got an ideal opportunity to take it for a test drive!

Ubisoft announced on its blog page today that it will host a free-to-play weekend for the full game starting tomorrow, December 13, at 12:01 AM PDT and running through 9:00 PM on December 17. It’ll be playable across all platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC/Steam and Uplay. All you have to do is look for the game in each marketplace, download the trial which is available for preload now and you’ll be set to go!

This will give new players the chance to see what The Crew 2 is all about, as well as try out the recently added Demolition Derby and PvP modes that came with the game’s most recent update.

If you like what The Crew 2 has to offer, your progress will carry over into the full game upon buying it. It’ll be on sale as well, as you’ll be able to snag the standard, Deluxe and Gold editions for up to 67 percent off (making the core game around $20) from the 13th through the 17th. The Season Pass will also be marked down by 30 percent if you want more racing action.

Finally, if you take part in The Crew 2 over the free weekend, you’ll also net an exclusive vehicle. The publisher noted, “Xbox One players will get a BMW Z4 GT3 (2011), while PS4 owners get a Maserati Gran Turismo S 2009- Touring Car Edition. PC players, meanwhile, get a Ford GT 2005 – Touring Car Edition.”

When I reviewed the game earlier this year, I explained, “While there are some minor squabbles with the game’s AI behavior and models, this is still a sequel that surpasses the original game in almost every way. The Crew 2 really opens up what you can do here, with a variety of vehicles, earnable upgrades and events that will keep you busy for hours. Plus the loaded video editor, co-op multiplayer support and wild presentation make each race feel even more worthwhile.

“Kudos to Ivory Tower for bouncing back in style with The Crew 2. Now the only question is what they could add to open up a third chapter in the series. Helicopter racing? Extreme drone buzzing? BMX? The road is certainly their oyster.”

You can check out The Crew 2 now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.