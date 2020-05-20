The Cuphead Show! First Look Revealed

The first look at the upcoming animated show based on the popular video game Cuphead, The Cuphead Show!, has been shared online! Over the years, a lot of video games have transitioned to the realm of animation. However, few games have seemed as perfectly suited for it as Cuphead. The game was created as an homage to the cartoons of the 1930s, so it seems only fitting that Cuphead would inspire an animated series of its own. Netflix announced an adaptation of the game back in 2019, and fans can now see for themselves how the show is shaping up thanks to a new image revealed by the Annecy International Animated Film Festival. The first-look image is certainly interesting, but fans should keep in mind that this could simply be a promotional image, and might not necessarily reflect the style of the show.

You can check out what appears to be the first look at The Cuphead Show! below:

(Photo: Annecy International Animated Film Festival)

Cuphead and Mugman look faithful to their in-game models, even if the style isn't quite the same. While this might be a bit disappointing to some fans, StudioMDHR had previously stated that animating the show in a style similar to the game would be too time-consuming. Given how some video game adaptations have taken giant liberties with the source material, it's a good sign that the characters seem to look like they do in the games! Of course, Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, founders of the development studio, are working on the show as executive producers, so, again, the show should be fairly faithful.

In addition to the image, a few other details have been revealed about the series. The initial order for The Cuphead Show! will consist of 11 episodes, with each having a 10-minute runtime. The show will debut on Netflix, and will target children and families. Additional information remains scarce at this time, but the Annecy International Animated Festival should reveal more information next month. The festival runs from June 15th through the 30th.

Cuphead is currently available on Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch, and the game has proven to be a rather big success for StudioMDHR. Released in 2017, it has inspired a plethora of merchandise. The character has even made a cameo appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! With the animated series on the way, it seems that the franchise will only continue to grow in popularity.

Are you excited to find out more about The Cuphead Show!? Do you plan on watching when the show arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

