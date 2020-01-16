Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Adding Cuphead and More as Mii Fighter Skins

Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses dominated the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news on Thursday when it was revealed that the Fire Emblem protagonist would be added to the game, but that wasn’t the only announcement that was made. Five more Mii Fighter costumes are being added to the game on the same day Byleth is released with each of them coming from some big, well-known franchises. Skins from Cuphead, Assassin’s Creed, Rabbids, Mega Man X, and Mega Man Battle Network are all coming to Smash later this month.

Altair from Assassin’s Creed comes to the game as a Mii Swordfighter costume, Rabbids come in the form of a rabbit hat, Mega Man X is a Mii Gunner, MegaMan.EXE is also a Mii Gunner, and Cuphead is yet another Mii Gunner. The trailer shared during the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct showcased each one of these fighters in action as they used the normal Mii Fighter powers with their costumed appearances.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has many different Mii Fighter costumes to pick from, including ones that people have made on their own, but this latest announcement brings one of the most diverse selections yet to the game. Cuphead will probably be one of the more popular ones since it totally transforms a player into the protagonist of the games himself while the other costumes still have that distinct Mii Fighter vibe to them.

Compared to buying a new DLC character, the extra Mii Fighter costumes are pretty cheap, so it won’t take much to be playing as Cuphead in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Each of them will be sold for $0.75 each, and you can get them all on January 28th.

Masahiro Sakurai, the director for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, said during Byleth’s reveal that anyone who picks up the Cuphead skin will get an extra song added to the game. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is already packed with music, and Cuphead has its own toe-tappers, so the pair seems like a natural one.

“For those of you who purchase the Cuphead costume, an additional song will be added,” Sakurai said. It’s called ‘Floral Fury,’ and it’s the theme that plays when fighting Cagney Carnation.”

If neither these Mii Fighter costumes nor Byleth were what you’d been waiting on, you might still be in luck. Sakurai confirmed during the reveal that there will be not five but six more DLC fighters added to the game between this year and the next, and it’s likely that we can expect more Mii Fighter costumes at some point as well.