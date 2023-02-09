The Day Before Creators Issue Statement Condemning "Disinformation"

The Day Before creator Fntastic has had a rough go of it lately with its game getting delayed again and players being less than enthusiastic about recently released gameplay. To make matters worse, some people are of the mindset that the developers ripped off a Call of Duty trailer for its latest The Day Before showcase. All this has led to people saying not nice things about The Day Before, things which Fntastic responded to in a statement decrying "disinformation" and the harm that it can cause.

The statement in question was shared over on the developer's Twitter account shortly after the game's most recent gameplay presentation and the comments from the community that ensued. That statement can be seen below:

"We all live in a time of disinformation and lack of fact-checking. Anyone can say anything for views, and everyone will believe it," Fntastic said. "Disinformation needs to be dealt with as it can harm not only us but also other indies and small/medium studios. It also has a mental impact on the members of such teams. After the release of The Day Before, we'll think about how to help novice developers deal with fakes and allocate resources for this."

To say disinformation and a lack of fact-checking are problems isn't untrue by any means, though Fntastic falls short of specifying what, exactly, it considers to be "disinformation" in this case. Unfortunately for the developer, it could be a number of things. It could be the trailer situation where people thought it looked a bit too much like a Call of Duty cinematic, or it could be that more than a few people have called the game "fake" or have suggested that it's a scam due to how little of it we've seen despite it previously being one of Steam's most-wishlisted games before being removed from the platform.

This statement didn't go over particularly well either with lots of people chiming in to suggest things Fntastic could've done to avoid a situation like this. Someone said more frequent info drops and less blaming the fanbase would've helped. Fntastic responded to say it does not have a marketing department but hopes to get better at communicating.

The Day Before is scheduled to be released on November 10th.