The Day Before Trailer Attracts Comparisons to I Am Legend Scene

The Day Before has released a new trailer and it has been drawing a lot of comparisons to the Will Smith movie, I Am Legend. The Day Before is a very, very strange game. It was announced a couple of years ago as a big, online open-world post-apocalyptic survival game that was like The Last of Us meets The Division. It had everyone very intrigued based on early gameplay, but many questioned the legitimacy of that footage as the game was made by a studio that had made much, much smaller and not very successful games. It was a huge leap in quality that had many worrying that this was one big lie. That skepticism continued as the game would get major delays every time it came close to releasing, trailers seemed to copy other games shot for shot, and much, much more.

With that said, Fntastic, the team behind The Day Before retains that this is very much a real game that you will be able to play in November. After months of silence, a new trailer was released today that showed a character driving through the post-apocalyptic city streets in a very fancy, flashy sports car with club-esque music playing. On its own, it was tonally quite jarring from previous marketing. It got even stranger when people began to point out that this was eerily similar to the opening of I Am Legend where Will Smith's character is driving through New York City after an apocalyptic event. He's in a pristine muscle car, seemingly one he probably lifted from an abandoned car lot, and is hunting a deer with his dog.

You're just stealing the I Am Legend driving around the city scene now rofl



Can you guys not have an original idea for once? — Oliver De'Mari (@OliverDemariTV) June 7, 2023

Some of the shots in this new trailer match up with I Am Legend, particularly when the car drifts around the corner. There is also a deer that can be seen in the trailer, similar to the film. Is this a homage and nod to a pretty well-liked apocalypse movie or is it a copy? That's up to you to decide, but it seems likely that they did probably look at this scene as inspiration at the very least.

What do you think of The Day Before? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.