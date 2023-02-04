The Day Before's Gameplay Reveal May Have Copied a Call of Duty Trailer

The Day Before seems to have copied some shots from a Call of Duty trailer. The Day Before is a brand-new MMO zombie game that has gained a lot of attention over the last two years. The game looks like a cross between something like The Division and The Last of Us, allowing for a really ambitious open-world survival game where players can be just as dangerous as the undead that populate the world. The videos that have been released for the game so far have been heavily scripted, leaving many to fear that the whole thing was smoke and mirrors. It didn't help that there were a couple of somewhat last-minute delays and the latest pushed the game back from March to November 2023 and cited a strange trademark dispute.

However, developer Fntastic recently released 10 minutes of raw footage from The Day Before and it appears to be a real game, albeit maybe a bit boring looking and not as exciting as the scripted videos. One eagle eyed viewer made a very keen observation, though. The new gameplay video has a very, very short glimpse at some cinematic footage which, as spotted by Twitter user Chromastone10, appears to copy a Call of Duty trailer. The shots in question are shot for shot identical to the Zombies reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War down to the framing and lighting. Is it possible this is just a very strange coincidence? Of course. However, given all of the other bizarre things going on with this game, it certainly isn't a good look.

more cause its funny pic.twitter.com/UVOX0pDQ9g — Chroma (@Chromastone10) February 4, 2023

As of right now, we're all just going to have to wait and see what comes of The Day Before. Will it release in November 2023 as planned or will it get delayed once more? Who knows, but it seems to have a lot of skeptics now. Perhaps it will turn out just fine, but either way, all eyes are on this project and any mess up is being scrutinized.

