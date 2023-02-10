The Division 2 Update Breaks Game, Delays Future Patches

The Division 2 is going through a bit of a rough patch right now following a fix Ubisoft pushed out for the game which inadvertently broke the system used to update the game itself. Ubisoft said that because of this, no further updates can be pushed out until that system is rebuilt. This news follows the delay of Season 11 which was the catalyst for the fix that ended up making things worse, but the game's been taken down for downtime today on Friday, so players are hopeful that good news is on the horizon.

Ubisoft first announced the delay of Season 11 on February 3rd and attributed the delay to "a series of delays in our localization process." Seasonal delays aren't too uncommon in games, so while it may have been disappointing, the news shouldn't have been too surprising.

What was surprising, however, was the message that came afterwards where Ubisoft said that its "build generation system" used to put together The Division 2 updates. Because of that, updates are paused until that issue can be resolved.

"Last week, we shared news that the season would be delayed due to a localization issue," the statement from The Division 2's team said. "This past Saturday, in the process of creating the update which would resolve the issue, we encountered an error that brought down the build generation system for The Division 2. As a result, we cannot update the game until the system has been rebuilt.

"In the past, when a Season was delayed, we extended the previous Season's activities. Unfortunately, this is not possible in the current situation, as we are unable to make server or client side updates until the build generation system is restored."

The Division 2 finds itself now in a bit of an unusual spot, but at least the team told players what was going on instead of just leaving them wondering what the delay was with Season 11. Now, a week after the initial announcement of the delay, The Division 2's latest update is that it's been taken down for unscheduled maintenance. A brief set of patch notes addressed a number of crashes, and people are hoping for a promising update after the downtime ends.